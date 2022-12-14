Over Rs. 330M and 10kg of heroin nabbed in STF raid

Over Rs. 330M and 10kg of heroin nabbed in STF raid

December 14, 2022   07:46 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) today (14 Dec) arrested two persons for the possession of large quantities of heroin and more than Rs. 330 million in cash.

The suspects, identified as Saleem Tuan and Roshan Ravindu Dilshan, were arrested while in possession of nearly 12 kilograms of heroin and Rs. 335 million.
 
Initial investigations have revealed that the stock of heroin belonged to a criminal by the name of ‘Jeele’, a known associate of late underworld crime lord “Angoda Lokka.
 
Meanwhile, a three-wheeler suspected to have been used for the transportation of the consignment of drugs was also seized.
 
The arrest was made following a raid carried out by the STF in Angoda this afternoon, based on a tip-off they had received.

