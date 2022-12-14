Customs seize meth worth millions sent from abroad

December 14, 2022   09:19 pm

The officers of the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs have seized 650 grams of methamphetamine, found clandestinely hidden in a bag when the officers searched a suspicious courier parcel that arrived from Mexico, addressed to a person in Matara area.

The officers of the Narcotics Control Unit of have been able to arrest the suspect who came to collect the parcel which contains the haul of methamphetamine.

The street value of the haul of drugs is estimated to be around Rs. 13 million, and it is reportedly the first methamphetamine consignment sent from Mexico to have been seized in recent history, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

Investigations are being carried out in this regard, and the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau are also providing support for further probes.

