CEB and SEA to evaluate renewable energy proposals received by BOI

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA) have been tasked with evaluating renewable energy proposals received by the Board of Investment (BOI), within a week.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera held a discussion with officials of his ministry today (Dec. 14), regarding the foreign direct investment proposals received by the Board of Investment for the energy sector.

Following his meeting, the minister said that other potential renewable energy projects, refineries, tariff formulas and industry electricity pricing has also been discussed.

The minister also held discussions with officials from the International Finance Corporation on financial and technical assistance for renewable energy projects implemented by the private sector.

The discussion has been focused on tariff policies and formulas, potential wind energy, floating solar and LNG supply as well.