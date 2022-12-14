CEB and SEA to evaluate renewable energy proposals received by BOI

CEB and SEA to evaluate renewable energy proposals received by BOI

December 14, 2022   09:58 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA) have been tasked with evaluating renewable energy proposals received by the Board of Investment (BOI), within a week.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera held a discussion with officials of his ministry today (Dec. 14), regarding the foreign direct investment proposals received by the Board of Investment for the energy sector. 

Following his meeting, the minister said that other potential renewable energy projects, refineries, tariff formulas and industry electricity pricing has also been discussed.

The minister also held discussions with officials from the International Finance Corporation on financial and technical assistance for renewable energy projects implemented by the private sector.

The discussion has been focused on tariff policies and formulas, potential wind energy, floating solar and LNG supply as well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Sri Lanka yet to receive financial assurances  Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka yet to receive financial assurances  Semasinghe (English)

WFP approves Sri Lanka's Country Strategic Plan (English)

WFP approves Sri Lanka's Country Strategic Plan (English)

Sri Lanka expects up to USD 8 Bn more in loans, asset restructuring - Sabry (English)

Sri Lanka expects up to USD 8 Bn more in loans, asset restructuring - Sabry (English)

IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end - sources (English)

IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end - sources (English)

Peradeniya University lecturers on strike over assault on former VC

Peradeniya University lecturers on strike over assault on former VC

STF arrests two suspects along with 12kg of heroin

STF arrests two suspects along with 12kg of heroin

Organ trafficking racket: Private hospital in Borella denies involvement

Organ trafficking racket: Private hospital in Borella denies involvement