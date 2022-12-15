Retirement age of doctors, specialists amended in special gazette

December 15, 2022   07:41 am

An extraordinary gazette notification has been published with interim provisions amending the retirement age of doctors, specialists and dental surgeons.

The communiqué, dated December 12, 2022, was issued by PM Dinesh Gunawardena, in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs Provincial Council and Local Government.

Accordingly, the compulsory retirement age of medical consultants, government medical officers, dental surgeons and registered medical officers of the government has been revised as mentioned below:

• Medical officers, who have already completed the age of 63 years, should retire before December 31, 2022

• Medical officers, who have already completed the age of 62 years, should retire upon completion of 63 years of age

• Medical officers, who have already completed the age of 61 years, should retire upon completion of 62 years of age

• Medical officers, who have already completed the age of 60 years, should retire upon completion of 61 years of age

• Medical officers, who have already completed the age of 59 years, should retire upon completion of 60 years of age

However, medical consultants, government medical officers, dental surgeons and registered medical officers of the government whose birthday falls within the period from January 01 to June 30 will be given the opportunity to serve until June 30 of the relevant year before sending them on retirement.

Meanwhile, medical consultants, government medical officers, dental surgeons and registered medical officers of the government whose birthday falls within the period from July 01 to December 31 will be allowed to serve until December 31 before they retire.

These interim provisions will be in effect until December 31, 2023.

 

On Wednesday (Dec. 14), the Court of Appeal gave an interim order suspending the inclusion of doctors and specialist doctors in the gazette notification on the compulsory retirement of government sector employees.

As per the court order, issued after taking into consideration a writ application filed by 176 specialist doctors, the compulsory retirement age of 60 will not be enforced on doctors and specialist doctors until January 25, 2023.

A previous extraordinary gazette notification, dated December 05, declared that it is compulsory for public sector employees to retire by the age of 60 years. According to this communiqué, the compulsory retirement age of government workers is slated to be effective from January 01, 2023.

