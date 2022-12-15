Showery condition to enhance over next few days

Showery condition to enhance over next few days

December 15, 2022   08:16 am

A showery condition is expected to enhance in the northern, north-central and eastern provinces of the island over the next few days, from Saturday (Dec 17), the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The Meteorology Department says that a low-pressure has developed over southeast Bay of Bengal today. It is likely to intensify further and move westward towards southwest Bay of Bengal. 

Fishing and naval communities are urged to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota and Kankesanturai to Chilaw  via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota and Kankesanturai to Chilaw via Mannar will be rough.

