Two more university students arrested over assault on former VC

Two more students have been placed under arrest in connection with the assault on the former vice-chancellor of the University of Peradeniya, Prof. Athula Senarathne and his son.

The two undergraduates, aged 23 and 24 years, are reportedly residents of Belihul Oya and Rambukkana areas. They had surrendered to the Peradeniya Police on Wednesday (Dec 14).

The duo was placed behind bars on remand until December 22, after being produced before the court. They will be referred to an identification parade on that day.

Meanwhile, 10 other students, who were arrested in connection with the assault, were also remanded until December 22. They were presented to the court on Tuesday (Dec 13).

Accordingly, the total number of arrestees in the incident now stands at 12.

Against this backdrop, President Ranil Wickremesinghe had yesterday ordered all relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the assault on the former Vice Chancellor of Peradeniya University and to take necessary action.