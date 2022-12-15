CAA to submit new maximum retail price for eggs to courts today

CAA to submit new maximum retail price for eggs to courts today

December 15, 2022   09:22 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says that the revised maximum retail price for eggs will be notified to the courts today (Dec. 15).

The CAA mentioned that the new revised price will be published as per the directives of the Appeals Court.

The Court of Appeal yesterday (Dec 14) ordered the CAA to suspend the gazette notification issued to stipulate a maximum retail price (MRP) on eggs.

These orders were given when the Appeals Court bench took into consideration the petitions filed by the egg producers’ association to challenge the MRP imposed on eggs.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal also ordered the CAA to set a new maximum retail price for eggs immediately.

On August 19, the CAA declared an MRP on eggs, stipulating that a white egg be sold for Rs. 43.00 and a brown egg for Rs. 45.00.

This was announced in a special gazette notification published by the CAA chairman Shantha Niriella, pursuant to the provisions of the CAA Act No. 09 of 2002.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka yet to receive financial assurances  Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka yet to receive financial assurances  Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka yet to receive financial assurances  Semasinghe (English)

WFP approves Sri Lanka's Country Strategic Plan (English)

WFP approves Sri Lanka's Country Strategic Plan (English)

Sri Lanka expects up to USD 8 Bn more in loans, asset restructuring - Sabry (English)

Sri Lanka expects up to USD 8 Bn more in loans, asset restructuring - Sabry (English)

IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end - sources (English)

IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end - sources (English)

Peradeniya University lecturers on strike over assault on former VC

Peradeniya University lecturers on strike over assault on former VC

STF arrests two suspects along with 12kg of heroin

STF arrests two suspects along with 12kg of heroin

Organ trafficking racket: Private hospital in Borella denies involvement

Organ trafficking racket: Private hospital in Borella denies involvement

Sapugaskanda Refinery to recommence operations from Dec. 16

Sapugaskanda Refinery to recommence operations from Dec. 16