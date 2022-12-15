CAA to submit new maximum retail price for eggs to courts today

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says that the revised maximum retail price for eggs will be notified to the courts today (Dec. 15).

The CAA mentioned that the new revised price will be published as per the directives of the Appeals Court.

The Court of Appeal yesterday (Dec 14) ordered the CAA to suspend the gazette notification issued to stipulate a maximum retail price (MRP) on eggs.

These orders were given when the Appeals Court bench took into consideration the petitions filed by the egg producers’ association to challenge the MRP imposed on eggs.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal also ordered the CAA to set a new maximum retail price for eggs immediately.

On August 19, the CAA declared an MRP on eggs, stipulating that a white egg be sold for Rs. 43.00 and a brown egg for Rs. 45.00.

This was announced in a special gazette notification published by the CAA chairman Shantha Niriella, pursuant to the provisions of the CAA Act No. 09 of 2002.