Social media activist attacked with sharp weapon in Nugegoda

December 15, 2022   09:37 am

Two persons have attacked social media activist Dilan Senanayake with a sharp weapon last night (Dec. 14).

Mirihana Police stated that he has been admitted to Kalubowila Teaching Hospital owing to injuries in one of his arms following the attack.

Two unidentified individuals have carried out this attack and fled afterwards, while activist Senanayake was in his Photo Studio located in the Pagoda Road area of Nugegoda, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested so far regarding the incident, and  Mirihana Police is conducting further investigations into the attack.

