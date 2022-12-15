WHO Chief hopeful COVID will no longer be emergency

WHO Chief hopeful COVID will no longer be emergency

December 15, 2022   10:28 am

Chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he is”hopeful" that the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency some time next year.

His comments at a briefing with media come as China dismantles its rigid”zero-COVID" policy and allows people to live with the virus, stirring concerns the world’s No.2 economy faces a surge in infections.

A WHO body meets every few months to decide whether the new coronavirus, which emerged three years ago in China’s Wuhan and has killed more than 6.6 million people, still represents a”public health emergeny of international concern" (PHEIC).

The designation is intended to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

Asked about the conditions needed for the end of the PHEIC, WHO’s senior epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said:”There’s more work to be done."

"If there are huge chunks of population that have not had vaccinations, the world still has a lot of work to do," said WHO’s emergencies director Mike Ryan about the same issue.

Source – Reuters 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka yet to receive financial assurances  Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka yet to receive financial assurances  Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka yet to receive financial assurances  Semasinghe (English)

WFP approves Sri Lanka's Country Strategic Plan (English)

WFP approves Sri Lanka's Country Strategic Plan (English)

Sri Lanka expects up to USD 8 Bn more in loans, asset restructuring - Sabry (English)

Sri Lanka expects up to USD 8 Bn more in loans, asset restructuring - Sabry (English)

IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end - sources (English)

IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end - sources (English)

Peradeniya University lecturers on strike over assault on former VC

Peradeniya University lecturers on strike over assault on former VC

STF arrests two suspects along with 12kg of heroin

STF arrests two suspects along with 12kg of heroin

Organ trafficking racket: Private hospital in Borella denies involvement

Organ trafficking racket: Private hospital in Borella denies involvement

Sapugaskanda Refinery to recommence operations from Dec. 16

Sapugaskanda Refinery to recommence operations from Dec. 16