Egg producers oppose revised MRP announced by CAA

December 15, 2022   11:54 am

The Egg Producers’ Association today (Dec 15) lodged a protest with the Court of Appeal against the revised maximum retail prices (MRP) announced by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

This was conveyed when the Appeals Court judge bench consisting of Prasantha de Silva and Khema Swarnadhipathi took into consideration the petitions filed by the egg producers challenging the MRP imposed on eggs.

The counsel appearing for the CAA told the judge bench that the Consumer Affairs Council decided to set the MRP for a white egg at Rs. 42.00 and a brown egg at Rs. 44.00.

Attorney-at-Law Kuvera de Soyza who represented the petitioners told the court that his clients have raised objections to the revised MRP, citing their dissatisfaction with setting the new prices at a level below the previous rates gazetted by the CAA.

Taking into account a request made by the counsel for the petitioners, the Appeals Court judge bench fixed the case for hearing on February 06, 2023.

Meanwhile, the gazette extraordinary published by the CAA stipulating an MRP on eggs was ordered to be suspended until the determination of the Appeals Court is delivered.

