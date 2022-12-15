Court relaxes travel ban on Diana Gamage

The overseas travel ban currently imposed on Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Diana Gamagae has been temporarily lifted.

Accordingly, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court lifted the travel ban imposed on the State Minister of Tourism for a period of five days.

The Controller General of the Department of Immigration and Emigration has been ordered to take all necessary measures in this regard.

Gamage’s foreign travels were initially barred by Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe on 11 November, over a complaint challenging the veracity of her identity documents including the birth certificate, the National Identity Card (NIC) and the passport.