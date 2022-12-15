Unidentified male body found in Ingiriya

December 15, 2022   12:49 pm

A dead body of an unidentified male suspected to have been murdered has been found in the woods near Ketakerella Bridge in Nambapana on Ratnapura-Ingiriya main road this morning (Dec. 15).

Police suspect that the victim is aged between 40 and 50.

The deceased man’s hands were tied behind his back with a belt and a white vest, and his mouth was also tied up, the police said.

Police also mentioned that the deceased, who was bare-chested at the time he was found, was wearing black pants.

The police believe that the victim was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped in the woods this morning.

Meanwhile, the police have found some fragments of human bones in the vicinity of this area a few days ago.

Ingiriya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

