Navy nab suspect with Kerala Cannabis worth over Rs. 60M

Navy nab suspect with Kerala Cannabis worth over Rs. 60M

December 15, 2022   01:03 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended a suspect with over 180 kilograms of Kerala Cannabis in the early hours of today (15 Dec).

The apprehension was made during an operation conducted on seas off Guru Nagar, Jaffna, when a suspicious dinghy boat was seized by the Navy.

The stock of drugs found aboard the dinghy was weighed at nearly 182 kilograms, with a street value of over Rs. 60 million.

The suspect who was aboard the dinghy, identified as a 36-year-old resident of Pasoor, Jaffna, and the consignment of Kerala Cannabis have been handed over to the Jaffna Police for further legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka yet to receive financial assurances  Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka yet to receive financial assurances  Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka yet to receive financial assurances  Semasinghe (English)

WFP approves Sri Lanka's Country Strategic Plan (English)

WFP approves Sri Lanka's Country Strategic Plan (English)

Sri Lanka expects up to USD 8 Bn more in loans, asset restructuring - Sabry (English)

Sri Lanka expects up to USD 8 Bn more in loans, asset restructuring - Sabry (English)

IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end - sources (English)

IMF not expected to discuss Sri Lanka before year-end - sources (English)

Peradeniya University lecturers on strike over assault on former VC

Peradeniya University lecturers on strike over assault on former VC

STF arrests two suspects along with 12kg of heroin

STF arrests two suspects along with 12kg of heroin

Organ trafficking racket: Private hospital in Borella denies involvement

Organ trafficking racket: Private hospital in Borella denies involvement

Sapugaskanda Refinery to recommence operations from Dec. 16

Sapugaskanda Refinery to recommence operations from Dec. 16