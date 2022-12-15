Navy nab suspect with Kerala Cannabis worth over Rs. 60M

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended a suspect with over 180 kilograms of Kerala Cannabis in the early hours of today (15 Dec).

The apprehension was made during an operation conducted on seas off Guru Nagar, Jaffna, when a suspicious dinghy boat was seized by the Navy.

The stock of drugs found aboard the dinghy was weighed at nearly 182 kilograms, with a street value of over Rs. 60 million.

The suspect who was aboard the dinghy, identified as a 36-year-old resident of Pasoor, Jaffna, and the consignment of Kerala Cannabis have been handed over to the Jaffna Police for further legal action.