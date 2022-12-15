Indian navy chief meets SL President, PM for talks on defence cooperation

India’s Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R. Hari Kumar, who arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Dec 13) on an official visit, has called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and PM Dinesh Gunawardena and senior defence leadership of the island nation.

During his meeting with President Wickremesinghe, the Indian navy chief discussed furthering defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and India with the aim of boosting bilateral relations.

Mr. Hari Kumar has acknowledged Sri Lanka’s role in steering Colombo Security Conclave towards ensuring peace and security in the region.

The Indian navy chief’s discussion with PM Gunawardena focused on the importance of strong defence ties between Sri Lanka and India means to further strengthen existing linkages between armed forces of the two countries.

He also called on State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon to convey India’s commitment towards strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, including opportunities for greater defence industry collaboration.

CNS Hari Kumar meanwhile held productive talks with Sri Lanka Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne pertaining to maritime security matters of common interest and prospects for further enhancing cooperation in the maritime domain.

High Commissions of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, along with the Indian navy chief hosted a reception aboard INS Sahayadri, which was attended by several dignitaries including Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Douglas Devananda and Kanchana Wijesekera.

The Indian navy chief also visited Sri Lanka Navy Ship (SLNS) Sindurala and naval facilities at the Colombo Port.

CNS Hari Kumar has been invited as the chief guest and reviewing officer for the Commissioning Parade at the Naval and Maritime Academy (NMA) scheduled to take place in Trincomalee on December 15. He will return to India tomorrow (Dec 16).