Police hunt for suspect responsible for large-scale foreign job scam

Nawalapitiya Police have launched an investigation into a large-scale foreign employment racket in Ginigathena, Nuwara Eliya.

Accordingly, Police are on the lookout for a resident of Nawalapitiya who had visited the Blackwater Estate in Ginigathena in August, and promised nearly 200 workers foreign employment.

He is believed to have promised 197 estate workers jobs at tourist hotels in the Maldives, assuring that they would be able to earn a monthly wage of Rs. 183,000.

The suspect then obtained large sums of money from the victims, under the pretence that the money would be used for the relevant procedures.

A mother of three sons, all of whom had fallen victim to the scam, revealed that the ordeal cost them nearly Rs. 42,000.

She added that they had to pawn almost everything they had in order to be able to provide the required funds.

“Ultimately, he didn’t send my children abroad, he cheated us and left”, she said.

The suspect has reportedly fled the area, those victimized told the Police.

Investigations are currently underway by the Nawalapitiya Police in order to apprehend the main suspect behind the racket and all others involved.