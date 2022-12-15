All parties must unite to resolve crisis  US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has highlighted the importance of all parties uniting to resolve Sri Lanka’s ongoing crisis.

In a meeting with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa this morning (15 Dec), Chung discussed the country’s current political and economic landscapes.

She noted that in its process to address the country’s current concerns and challenges, it is important that all parties and voices within Sri Lanka contribute their respective expertise towards furthering the reform process.

Chung also highlighted the relevance and impact this would have on bettering the country’s governance.