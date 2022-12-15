Sri Lanka discusses nuclear energy cooperation with Russia
Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan Dzhagaryan met with Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera this morning (15 Dec).
The meeting focused on the requirements of Sri Lanka’s energy sector, Wijesekera stated.
Accordingly, the fuel requirements, refinery operations, challenges in coal supply and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed for nuclear energy cooperation with Rosatom – a Russian state-owned corporation specializing in nuclear energy, nuclear non-energy goods and high-tech products – were discussed.