Sri Lankas GDP contracted by 11.8% in third quarter 2022

Sri Lankas GDP contracted by 11.8% in third quarter 2022

December 15, 2022   05:05 pm

The Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) Sri Lanka, has released the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current price and at constant (2015) price in Production approach and the other macroeconomic indicators for the third quarter (July 01 - September 30) of 2022. 

The Gross Domestic Product for Sri Lanka for the third quarter of year 2022 at current price reported as Rs. 6,417,031 million. 

The Gross Domestic Product for Sri Lanka for the third quarter of year 2022 at constant price (2015) reported as Rs. 2,884,018 million. 

In the third quarter of year 2022, the percentage change of current price GDP reported as 45.2 percent and the year on year GDP growth rate reported as negative 11.8 percent. 

The overall Agriculture, Industry and Services activities declined by 8.7 percent, 21.2 percent and 2.6 percent respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

Issuing a communiqué, on releasing National Accounts Estimates, the DCS states that the year on year GDP growth rate for the third quarter of 2022 has been estimated as 11.8 percent of negative growth rate. 

Accordingly, the Gross Domestic Product for Sri Lanka for the third quarter of year 2022 at constant price (2015) has declined up to Rs. 2,884,018 million from Rs. 3,269,510 million which recorded in the third quarter of year 2021. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

President recalls how Vietnam studied SLs industrialization strategies in early 90s

President recalls how Vietnam studied SLs industrialization strategies in early 90s

Man defrauds over 190 estate workers on promise of foreign jobs

Man defrauds over 190 estate workers on promise of foreign jobs

Shooting incident reported in Ahungalla

Shooting incident reported in Ahungalla

Monument at Udamaluwa archeological reserve stolen by treasure hunters

Monument at Udamaluwa archeological reserve stolen by treasure hunters

Patali says Sri Lanka lagging behind other countries due to lack of National Digital Policy

Patali says Sri Lanka lagging behind other countries due to lack of National Digital Policy

Sri Lanka amends retirement age of doctors, specialists & dental surgeons

Sri Lanka amends retirement age of doctors, specialists & dental surgeons

Egg producers oppose revised MRP announced by CAA

Egg producers oppose revised MRP announced by CAA