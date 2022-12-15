Public officials should never give reasons for failure to perform public duties - President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has emphasized that it is the responsibility of public officials to provide maximum public service without conflicts between public institutions and public officials and should never give reasons for not performing their duties.

During the District Development meeting held in Badulla District Secretariat this morning (Dec.15), the President mentioned that government officials should use the law as a shield to serve the people and not the companies, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

“A scientific report should be obtained before removing the pine trees from these areas. During the rule of the English in this country, tea was cultivated while pine trees were also there. Therefore, don’t fall for the wrong ideas.”

“Before removing the pine trees, it is necessary to scientifically investigate if they would have an impact on the catchment areas. Why do you want to uproot the pine cultivation and opt for turpentine cultivation it will have an impact on the catchment areas”, said the president.

Further, President Wickremesinghe pointed out that the government officials should act efficiently.

“I don’t need excuses. There is no way that there could be problems between the government departments. As a government, everyone should come together and serve the people”, he added.

Speaking further, the president expressed that, the shortage of teachers was highlighted when discussing the educational problems in the Badulla area, mentioning that the Ministry of Education and the Provincial Council should discuss and take a decision not to transfer teachers until five years after their appointment, since it is noted that a year or two after the appointment of teachers, they get transfers.

The proposal to get new land for plantation schools will be considered and necessary steps will be taken, he expressed.

“For the promotion of the health sector in the Badulla District, the necessary facilities will be provided to upgrade the Mahiyangana Regional Hospital into a district hospital. Also, we are working to allocate money for the expenses of the kidney hospital in Girandurukotte.”

“If a problem has arisen regarding the development of the Bandarawela Hospital due to the Diyathalawa Base Hospital, steps will be taken to investigate it.”

The steps to upgrade the Bandarawela District Hospital to a base hospital have been assigned to the Ministry of Health, and they should look into it, he said.

“All the lands related to the development of the Badulla Provincial General Hospital have been released so far. I request you to implement its future activities. Due to the declaration of bankruptcy of our country, receiving foreign aid has stopped. Therefore, there may be some delay in providing money for the necessary equipment to the Badulla General Hospital.”

The president also pointed out that in the future, measures will be taken towards establishing an emergency treatment unit for tourists in that hospital, highlighting that here is a possibility of earning foreign exchange through it.

State Minister Chamara Sampath Dasanayake commented on the failure to implement the development activities in the Badulla District in the past and the re-implementation of these development programs.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Harin Fernando, Mahinda Amaraweera, Ministers of State Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, Tenuka Vidanagamage, Aravinda Kumar, Member of Parliament Suresh Vadivel, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Governor of the Uva Province A.J.M. Musammil, President’s Senior Adviser on Food Security Dr Suren Batagoda and other government officials of the district attended this event, according to the PMD.

--PMD--