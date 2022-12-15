Torching of politicians homes: writ fixed for consideration

The writ petition filed by 39 politicians pertaining to the series of attacks on their residences that took place on 09 May, has been fixed for consideration on 16 January 2023 by the Court of Appeal.

The writ petition requested the court to issue an order calling for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other relevant security authorities to conduct an investigation into the incidents where protesters set ablaze the residences of several politicians.

The 39 petitioners include Bandula Gunawardena, Gamini Lokuge, Shehan Semasinghe, Prasanna Ranatunga, Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Prasanna Ranaweera, Rohitha Abeygunawradena, Kokila Gunawardena, Siripala Gamalth, S. M. Chandrasena and Sahan Pradeep.

On 09 May, scores of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) supporters attacked peaceful protesters at the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site in Colombo and later in several other areas.

In retaliation, a large number of anti-government protesters then took to the streets across the curfew-bound island while some had set ablaze the residences and other properties belonging to several SLPP members and associates.