Sri Lanka thanks bilateral creditors for attending talks on debt treatment process

December 15, 2022   07:33 pm

Sri Lanka is thankful to its bilateral creditors who took part in the third meeting of officials on Sri Lanka’s debt treatment process, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe says. The meeting was held today.

“We appreciate the progressive and constructive engagements,” the lawmaker stated, reiterating that Sri Lanka would maintain an equal, comparable and transparent debt treatment policy.

