SLC appoints 3-member Election Committee to elect new office bearers

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed a three-member Election Committee to conduct the forthcoming election of SLC Office Bearers, scheduled to be held in May 2023.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting held today (15), Sri Lanka Cricket appointed the following members to the Election Committee of the Sri Lanka Cricket in accordance with the prevailing sports law regulations and Constitution of the SLC to conduct the forthcoming Election of Office Bearers of SLC.

Justice Ms. Malani Gunaratne – Retired Judge of the Court of Appeal

Justice Ms. Shiromi Perera – Retired Judge of the High Court

Mr. Sunil Sirisena – Retired Senior Public Official of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service

“The SLC Membership unanimously elected the members of the election committee, who will be now tasked to conduct the election of office bearers at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the SLC in accordance with the prevailing sports law regulations and provisions of the Constitution of SLC which is scheduled to be held on 20th May 2023,” the SLC said.