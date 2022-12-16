Rainfall to enhance in several provinces over next few days

The Meteorology Department says the showery condition is expected to enhance in the northern, north-central and eastern provinces of the island over the next few days from tomorrow (Dec 17th).

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

The members of public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal persists over same region and it is likely to develop further and move westward towards southwest Bay of Bengal.

Wind speed will increase up to 50-60 kmph at times and showers or thunderstorms can be expected in deep sea areas of South East Bay of Bengal and South West Bay of Bengal. Hence, the naval and fishing communities are urged to be vigilant while engaging in marine activities in the above sea areas.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Hambantota via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota and Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Chilaw.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota and Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Chilaw will be rough at times.