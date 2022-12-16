Everyone should unite to make food security program a success - President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says everyone should come together to make the food security program a success in order to face the future food shortage as a strong country.

He further emphasized that everyone should let go of their differences and dedicate themselves to rebuilding the country’s economy.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s remarks came during the Badulla District program of the multi-sector joint mechanism for empowering rural economic revival centres to ensure food security and nutrition, on Thursday (Dec 15).

Noting that a food shortage is likely in the year 2023, the President stated that this food security program was initiated to deal with this looming issue.

He suggested that a review of the implementation of this program be conducted again in each divisional secretariat in order to obtain new data. “Accordingly, we are proceeding with the food security program in a formal manner. This program will not end after 2023. We will continue to do so. Local councils have representatives from each political party. But we all have to implement this program together.”

Speaking on the provision of fertilizer required by the farmers for, he stated that, with the success of the Maha Season, the country will have a surplus of rice in the future. He went on to note that the government has already identified problems such as insufficient storage facilities and that it is making efforts to resolve them. At the same time, the government has been taking measures to control the price of paddy, he added.

Speaking further, President Wickremesinghe revealed that necessary measures are afoot to develop the tourism sector in the Badulla District.