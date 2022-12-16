New regulations issued following amendment to Sports Act

New regulations issued following amendment to Sports Act

December 16, 2022   03:21 pm

Several new regulations have been issued by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe in accordance with the powers vested to him under the Sports Act.

Earlier today (16 Dec), the Sports Act was amended, prohibiting any person holding a dual citizenship from holding a position within any local sports clubs.

Further, the amendment also increased the maximum age till which an officer or committee member of said sports clubs could remain in their relevant positions to 70 years. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CID probing murder of top businessman Dinesh Schaffter found tied inside car

CID probing murder of top businessman Dinesh Schaffter found tied inside car

CID probing murder of top businessman Dinesh Schaffter found tied inside car

Thilini Priyamali released on conditional bail

Thilini Priyamali released on conditional bail

Special announcement for Grade 5 Scholarship exam candidates

Special announcement for Grade 5 Scholarship exam candidates

PMI for manufacturing, services activities remained contracted in Nov - CBSL

PMI for manufacturing, services activities remained contracted in Nov - CBSL

Public officials should never give reasons for failing to perform duties

Public officials should never give reasons for failing to perform duties

Egg producers urge minister to intervene as prices rise without MRP

Egg producers urge minister to intervene as prices rise without MRP

Egg prices climb after court issues order suspending gazette on maximum price

Egg prices climb after court issues order suspending gazette on maximum price

WHO Chief 'hopeful' COVID will no longer be emergency (English)

WHO Chief 'hopeful' COVID will no longer be emergency (English)