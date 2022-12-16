New regulations issued following amendment to Sports Act
December 16, 2022 03:21 pm
Several new regulations have been issued by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe in accordance with the powers vested to him under the Sports Act.
Earlier today (16 Dec), the Sports Act was amended, prohibiting any person holding a dual citizenship from holding a position within any local sports clubs.
Further, the amendment also increased the maximum age till which an officer or committee member of said sports clubs could remain in their relevant positions to 70 years.