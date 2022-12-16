Toxic spinach causes hallucinations and delirium in Australia

Toxic spinach causes hallucinations and delirium in Australia

December 16, 2022   04:14 pm

Toxic spinach has sparked an urgent health alert in Australia after people who consumed it suffered severe sickness and hallucinations.

Nine people have needed medical care after eating the Riviera Farms baby spinach from Costco.

Health authorities say their symptoms have also included delirium, spiked heart rates and blurred vision.

Riviera Farms says it believes the spinach was contaminated by a weed, but no other products have been affected.

New South Wales Health has warned any packets of the brand’s spinach with an expiry date of December 16 are not safe to consume and should be thrown out.

It also urged anyone who has experienced any unusual symptoms after eating the spinach to immediately seek hospital care.

“No one has died, so we’re very happy with that and we hope it remains that way, but these people are quite sick... to the point of marked hallucinations, where they are seeing things that aren’t there,” Dr Darren Roberts, from the state’s Poisons Information Centre, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

A Riviera Farms spokesperson said they had taken action immediately, asking shops to remove them from shelves.

“There is no suggestion, and to our knowledge no possibility, that any other products have been impacted by this weed,” they said.

All of those affected so far are from Sydney, NSW Health said, but it has alerted authorities in other states as it investigates.

Source - BBC 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CID probing murder of top businessman Dinesh Schaffter found tied inside car

CID probing murder of top businessman Dinesh Schaffter found tied inside car

CID probing murder of top businessman Dinesh Schaffter found tied inside car

Thilini Priyamali released on conditional bail

Thilini Priyamali released on conditional bail

Special announcement for Grade 5 Scholarship exam candidates

Special announcement for Grade 5 Scholarship exam candidates

PMI for manufacturing, services activities remained contracted in Nov - CBSL

PMI for manufacturing, services activities remained contracted in Nov - CBSL

Public officials should never give reasons for failing to perform duties

Public officials should never give reasons for failing to perform duties

Egg producers urge minister to intervene as prices rise without MRP

Egg producers urge minister to intervene as prices rise without MRP

Egg prices climb after court issues order suspending gazette on maximum price

Egg prices climb after court issues order suspending gazette on maximum price

WHO Chief 'hopeful' COVID will no longer be emergency (English)

WHO Chief 'hopeful' COVID will no longer be emergency (English)