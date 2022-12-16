Buddhist & Pali University to remain closed until further notice

The vice-chancellor of Buddhist & Pali University says the institution will remain closed until further notice, starting from December 19.

Accordingly, all students were instructed to vacate the hostel premises before 4.00 p.m. today.

This comes days after alleged ragging incidents at the university came to light in an exposé made by Ada Derana’s investigative program ‘Ukussa’ recently.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the students’ federation of the university Ven. Thalawe Dhammika Thero was arrested by the Homagama Police and remanded until December 27 after being produced before Homagama Magistrate today.

Earlier this week, two university students, who were arrested following a clash during a demonstration organized by the students’ union of the Buddhist and Pali University, were remanded until December 27 by Homagama Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura on December 14.

They were accused of engaging in an unlawful demonstration, obstructing the duties of police officers, and aiding and abetting some other ragging incidents.

The representatives of the students’ federation of the Buddhist and Pali University engaged in a demonstration on December 13, in protest of the exposé by ‘Ukussa’ on the alleged ragging incidents.

A tense situation had ensued between the protesting monks and police officers, and two students who engaged in the demonstration were later arrested by the police.