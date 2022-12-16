UNICEF & Rotary donate over Rs. 47M worth of medicines

UNICEF & Rotary donate over Rs. 47M worth of medicines

December 16, 2022   05:28 pm

A consignment of medicines worth over Rs. 47,000,000 was received by Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella yesterday (15 Dec) as a donation  from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Rotary.

The stock was handed over to Rambukwella by Rotary International President Jennifer Jones and the UNICEF Representative for Sri Lanka, Christian Skoog under the Lifeline project, to help the delivery of health services at a time the country is facing shortages owing to the ongoing economic crisis.

The medicines, valued at USD 130,000 (approximately Rs. 47,000,000) were urgently procured by UNICEF with funds raised by Rotary’s global network and alumni through the online donation platform https://lifelinesrilanka.rotary.unicef.org.au

“We are happy to present the 1st consignment of the medicines to the Ministry of Health so that the people of Sri Lanka can be served,” said Jennifer Jones, assuring that Rotary will “continue to find ways” to support Sri Lanka.

“Your country has such wonderful people with smiling faces all the time. We must make sure to save that smile in the future,” she said.

This consignment of medicines will support various types of treatment including for women during childbirth, pain management, and hypertension.

“The protracted nature of the crisis is stretching vital social services such as healthcare and education. UNICEF is using its procurement and logistics expertise and leveraging its partnerships to deliver lifesaving supplies to families,” said Christian Skoog, noting that despite certain improvements, the needs of the most vulnerable children and families remain acute.

The former President of Rotary International, K.R. Ravindran, and the Rotary Sri Lanka Governor Pubudu De Soyza were also present at the event.
 
In August this year, Rotary International and UNICEF partnered to raise funds to support the delivery of life-saving medicines, clean drinking water, education materials, and other critical supplies to children and families impacted by the economic crisis across the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

CID probing murder of top businessman Dinesh Schaffter found tied inside car

CID probing murder of top businessman Dinesh Schaffter found tied inside car

Thilini Priyamali released on conditional bail

Thilini Priyamali released on conditional bail

Special announcement for Grade 5 Scholarship exam candidates

Special announcement for Grade 5 Scholarship exam candidates

PMI for manufacturing, services activities remained contracted in Nov - CBSL

PMI for manufacturing, services activities remained contracted in Nov - CBSL

Public officials should never give reasons for failing to perform duties

Public officials should never give reasons for failing to perform duties

Egg producers urge minister to intervene as prices rise without MRP

Egg producers urge minister to intervene as prices rise without MRP