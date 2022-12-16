UNICEF & Rotary donate over Rs. 47M worth of medicines

A consignment of medicines worth over Rs. 47,000,000 was received by Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella yesterday (15 Dec) as a donation from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Rotary.

The stock was handed over to Rambukwella by Rotary International President Jennifer Jones and the UNICEF Representative for Sri Lanka, Christian Skoog under the Lifeline project, to help the delivery of health services at a time the country is facing shortages owing to the ongoing economic crisis.

The medicines, valued at USD 130,000 (approximately Rs. 47,000,000) were urgently procured by UNICEF with funds raised by Rotary’s global network and alumni through the online donation platform https://lifelinesrilanka.rotary.unicef.org.au

“We are happy to present the 1st consignment of the medicines to the Ministry of Health so that the people of Sri Lanka can be served,” said Jennifer Jones, assuring that Rotary will “continue to find ways” to support Sri Lanka.

“Your country has such wonderful people with smiling faces all the time. We must make sure to save that smile in the future,” she said.

This consignment of medicines will support various types of treatment including for women during childbirth, pain management, and hypertension.

“The protracted nature of the crisis is stretching vital social services such as healthcare and education. UNICEF is using its procurement and logistics expertise and leveraging its partnerships to deliver lifesaving supplies to families,” said Christian Skoog, noting that despite certain improvements, the needs of the most vulnerable children and families remain acute.

The former President of Rotary International, K.R. Ravindran, and the Rotary Sri Lanka Governor Pubudu De Soyza were also present at the event.



In August this year, Rotary International and UNICEF partnered to raise funds to support the delivery of life-saving medicines, clean drinking water, education materials, and other critical supplies to children and families impacted by the economic crisis across the island.