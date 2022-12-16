Murder of top businessman: Travel ban imposed on ex-commentator Brian Thomas

Foreign travels of former English cricket commentator Brian Thomas have been barred pursuant to an order given by Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala.

The travel ban was imposed in support of the investigations into the murder of top businessman Dinesh Schaffter, the director of a leading insurance company in the country.

Borella Police presented facts to the court regarding the ongoing investigations into the incident.

Following the death of Mr. Schafter, it was revealed that a popular cricket commentator had obtained millions of rupees on loan from the businessman and that the latter had made three complaints to the CID regarding this.