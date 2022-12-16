Will develop Ella Tourism Zone under a grand plan - President

Will develop Ella Tourism Zone under a grand plan - President

December 16, 2022   09:51 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed the officials to take immediate steps to develop the Ella tourist area according to a grand comprehensive plan.

He also informed the officials to prepare the relevant development plan within 4 months together with the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Urban Development and the Ministry of Environment and submit it to him.

These instructions were given during the discussion held with the Ella Businessmen’s Association today (Dec 16).

The President pointed out the need to plan the Ella tourism zone formally and according to a proper plan and also pointed out the importance of carrying out its construction activities in an environmentally friendly manner to avoid disturbing the tourist attraction.

President Wickremesinghe further stated that under the first phase, the Ella tourism zone will be developed through a formal plan, and then steps will be taken to make the entire Uva Province a preferred destination for tourists.

