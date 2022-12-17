Showery condition expected to enhance from today

A showery condition is expected to enhance in the Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces of the island from today (Dec 17), the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal persists over same region. It is likely to develop further and move westward towards southwest Bay of Bengal.

Wind speed will increase up to 50-60 kmph, and showers or thunderstorms can be expected in deep sea areas of South East Bay of Bengal and South West Bay of Bengal. Hence, naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant while engaging in marine activities in the above sea areas.

The fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Hambantota via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Hambantota via Pottuvil and Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Hambantota via Pottuvil and Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the Island will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.