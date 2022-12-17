Draft of new national policies to be ready by the end of December

Two sub-committees have been appointed under the National Council established for the planning and monitoring of national policies.

The Council was appointed in accordance with the 21st Amendment of the Constitution, Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake said.

Accordingly, one committee was appointed under the leadership of Member of Parliament (MP) Namal Rajapaksa.

Under this committee, a National Assembly sub-committee was appointed to identify the priorities for the formulation of medium and long-term national policies and in its first meeting held at the Parliament on 01 December, the “Committee of Senior Officials for the Establishment of an Independent Institution for the Planning and Monitoring of National Policies” was appointed.

This committee was entrusted with the responsibility of formulating a national policy for the next 25 years from the year 2023.

Dissanayake instructed the committee to send their ideas and suggestions for the formulation of the new national policy to the President’s office before 20 December.

However, he also emphasised the importance of taking into account the national policies that have been implemented in the country previously.

The draft of the new national policy will be ready by 27 December, and is scheduled to be taken up for discussion by the committee members, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake ensured.

The final report is due to be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department by 15 January 2023 for the drafting of laws.