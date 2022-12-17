Driver of car involved in fatal crash at Kollupitiya granted bail

Driver of car involved in fatal crash at Kollupitiya granted bail

December 17, 2022   11:59 am

The driver of the car, who was arrested and remanded over the fatal crash in Kollupitiya in which the life of a three-wheeler driver was claimed, has been released on strict bail conditions.

He was released on two personal bails of Rs. 500,000, each.

The suspect has been ordered to report to the Kollupitiya police station on the last Sunday of every month, between 9.00 a.m. and 12.00 p.m.

A travel ban was imposed on the suspect until the proceedings of the case are concluded and his driving licence was also suspended.

In the meantime, Kollupitiya Police has been given directives to hand over the suspect’s passport and driving licence to the court.

The next court hearing is scheduled to take place on February 09, 2023.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the suspect has provided a compassionate allowance of Rs. 1.5 million to the three children of the three-wheeler driver who was killed in the fatal crash.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Investigators record statements from 23 people over murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter

Investigators record statements from 23 people over murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter

Investigators record statements from 23 people over murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter

Probes underway into businessman Dinesh Schaffter's murder; CCTV footage comes to light (English)

Probes underway into businessman Dinesh Schaffter's murder; CCTV footage comes to light (English)

Indian Central Bank approves five 'vostro' accounts for Sri Lanka (English)

Indian Central Bank approves five 'vostro' accounts for Sri Lanka (English)

Ella Tourism Zone to be developed under a grand plan - Says President (English)

Ella Tourism Zone to be developed under a grand plan - Says President (English)

Probes underway into businessman Dinesh Schaffter's murder; CCTV footage comes to light

Probes underway into businessman Dinesh Schaffter's murder; CCTV footage comes to light

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

CID probing murder of top businessman Dinesh Schaffter found tied inside car

CID probing murder of top businessman Dinesh Schaffter found tied inside car