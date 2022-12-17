Driver of car involved in fatal crash at Kollupitiya granted bail

The driver of the car, who was arrested and remanded over the fatal crash in Kollupitiya in which the life of a three-wheeler driver was claimed, has been released on strict bail conditions.

He was released on two personal bails of Rs. 500,000, each.

The suspect has been ordered to report to the Kollupitiya police station on the last Sunday of every month, between 9.00 a.m. and 12.00 p.m.

A travel ban was imposed on the suspect until the proceedings of the case are concluded and his driving licence was also suspended.

In the meantime, Kollupitiya Police has been given directives to hand over the suspect’s passport and driving licence to the court.

The next court hearing is scheduled to take place on February 09, 2023.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the suspect has provided a compassionate allowance of Rs. 1.5 million to the three children of the three-wheeler driver who was killed in the fatal crash.