House fire kills three-month-old

December 17, 2022   12:49 pm

An infant aged three months has died in a house fire in Angoda, Ambatale.

The water heater, which was in use at the time, had caught fire and later spread to the bed on which the infant had been sleeping, Police reported.

They added that only the infant and her five-year-old sister were at home at the time, as their mother had gone to visit a neighbour, while their father is currently being remanded over drug-related charges.

Sri Lanka Police have requested that parents be more vigilant about the safety of their children, emphasizing that children should not be the victims of their parents’ carelessness.

