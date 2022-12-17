75 arrested during drug raids near schools

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a total of 75 persons following a special operation into the drug problem in schools within the Western Province.

Accordingly, the operation was carried out near 122 schools, during which two kilograms and 148 grams of ‘Mawa’, nine grams and 375 milligrams of heroin, one gram and 522 milligrams of ‘ICE’ (crystal methamphetamine) and 10 ecstasy pills were seized.

The operation was carried out under the instructions of the Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of the Western Province , Police stated, adding that such raids will continue in schools belonging to the Western Province.