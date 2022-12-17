Nearly 100,000 arrested with over 13,000kg of drugs

Nearly 100,000 arrested with over 13,000kg of drugs

December 17, 2022   04:35 pm

Nearly 100,000 persons have been arrested thus far this year, for the possession of Ganja, heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘ICE’), Sri Lanka Police reported.

Accordingly, 45,801 persons were taken into custody along with 1,441 kilograms of heroin, while 34,062 others were arrested while in possession of a collective of 11,881 kilograms of Ganja.

Meanwhile, 109 kilograms of ‘ICE’ were recovered from a total of 10,532 suspects.

