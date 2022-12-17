Advisory issued for heavy rains, gusty winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has warned of heavy rainfall and gusty winds in parts of the country today.

In its advisory, the department stated that the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal still persists over the same region and that it is likely to move westward towards the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers are expected at times in the Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts.

Very heavy rainfall above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern province and heavy showers above 100mm in Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75mm can be expected at some places elsewhere over the island as well.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern and Eastern provinces and Hambantota district.

The Meteorology Department meanwhile issued an advisory for the sea areas around the island and southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal.

It stated that the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times and showers or thundershowers can be expected in deep sea areas of the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal.

Hence, the naval and fishing communities have been advised to be vigilant while engaging in marine activities in the aforementioned sea areas.