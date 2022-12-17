Navy commander Nishantha Ulugetenne promoted to rank of Admiral

Navy commander Nishantha Ulugetenne promoted to rank of Admiral

December 17, 2022   05:31 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, promoted Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne to the rank of Admiral effective from today (Dec 17).

He was appointed as the 24th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy on July 15, 2020, receiving a promotion to the 3-star rank of Admiral.

Upon being promoted to the 4-star rank, Admiral Ulugetenne arrived at the Navy Headquarters, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour in accordance with naval traditions, today.

Admiral Ulugetenne joined the Sri Lanka Navy as an Officer Cadet of the 13th Intake of the Sri Lanka Navy in 1985.

After having rendered remarkable service to the Navy and the country, he will bid adieu to his distinguished naval career spanning over 37 years, tomorrow (18th December).

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Price of loaf of bread slashed

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators | Match 15 | LPL 2022

House fire kills three-month-old baby

Erik Solheim to help Sri Lanka attract foreign investment in green energy

Investigators record statements from 23 people over murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter

Probes underway into businessman Dinesh Schaffter's murder; CCTV footage comes to light (English)

Indian Central Bank approves five 'vostro' accounts for Sri Lanka (English)

