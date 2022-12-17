President suggests non-aligned foreign policy for Sri Lanka

December 17, 2022   10:39 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe highlighted Sri Lanka’s potential to better itself within the international sphere by adopting a non-aligned foreign policy.

Speaking at the 97th Passing out Parade of the cadet officers of the Diyatalawa Military Academy, Wickremesinghe stated that Sri Lanka’s position within the international forum can be elevated to a higher level by adopting a non-aligned foreign policy.

He proposed that a non-aligned policy be adopted, as opposed to supporting or being dependent on any powerful country or group of countries.

“As a country, we are not aligned or in any agreement with the world powers as we are an island nation. We should be friendly with all countries”, the President said in this regard.

A total of 351 cadet officers, including four foreign cadets, who completed their training at the Diyatalawa Military Academy were commissioned at the passing out ceremony.

