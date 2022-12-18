30 arrested with narcotics during raid on private party in Bentota

Police said that around 30 persons have been taken into custody for using narcotics during a raid on a private party held in a holiday home at Bodhimaluwa area in Bentota.

The arrested suspects are mostly youths between the ages 21 to 37 years, police said.

Bentara police said that they raided a private party held at a holiday home in Bentota and arrested 30 people who were in possession of ice drugs, also known as crystal methamphetamine.

Approximately 200 grams of ice drug were also found in the possession of these individuals during the raid which was carried out last night (17).

It is reported that the organisers had made arrangements to hold the drug-fueled party for two days.

The arrested suspects are detained at Bentara Police and Kosgoda Police.

After further investigation, the suspects are to be presented to the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court.