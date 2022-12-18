Grade 05 Scholarship Exam to be held today

The 2022 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is scheduled to be held today (Dec. 18) from 09.30 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

A total of 334,698 candidates are expected to face the exam at 2,894 examination centres.

The Commissioner-General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena stated that for the first time in the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, the students will not be given an admission form and instead of that, an attendance register will be used.

The Commissioner-General of Exams also mentioned that parents of students will not be allowed to stay within the examination centre premises during the exam.