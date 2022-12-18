X-press Pearl compensation: Assessment report to be submitted in January

The Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) says that the environmental damage assessment report prepared for claiming compensation for the environmental damage caused by the X-press Pearl ship disaster will be submitted to the Attorney General before January 15.

The MEPA had previously informed the Cabinet of Ministers that it is advisable to file a case in a Sri Lankan court to obtain the relevant compensation.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has further discussed the matter during the Cabinet meeting held recently and instructed to file a case before a Singapore Court to obtain compensation for the environmental damage caused by the X-press Pearl ship.

When “Ada Derana” inquired from the Chairperson of the MEPA, Attorney-at-law Sudarshanee Lahandapura in this regard, she mentioned that the assessment of the environmental damage has not been completed so far.

She further emphasized that no payment or compensation has yet been made for the environmental damage caused by the ship.