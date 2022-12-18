Piripun Deshayak organization unveils national plan to rebuild the country

Piripun Deshayak organization unveils national plan to rebuild the country

December 18, 2022   11:09 am

“Piripun Deshayak” organization says that they have a formal plan in order to rebuild the country.

Unveiling its national program, the organization pointed out that they have a plan to end the corruption that plagues the country within one year.

The “Piripun Deshayak” organization commenced a discussion on the need for a strategic plan for the country from the year 2020, after recognizing that Sri Lanka is declining economically day by day. The organization consists of a group of voluntarily professionals.

A national program to popularize the model of a national strategic plan of the organization was held recently in the Industrial Development Authority’s auditorium with a collection of plans built by them.

Chairman of the organization, Ananda Devasinghe pointed out that Sri Lanka needs a strategic plan first, leadership second, and then a leader, adding that there is no need to look for leaders, they will emerge.

“Still there are people who can save this country. We will tell you how to get it done. We invited all political parties to join us and learn the strategies, and take a journey with us”, he said.

“The leader is the third point. If someone tries to come to power without building the country, there is no difference between him and a rower without an oar.”

Devasinghe also claimed that if a leader can’t rule the country, if he doesn’t know management methodology.

“The contribution of every ministry is needed. In that, the country will move forward.”

“We are not talking about thieves, but a system is being made so that thieves cannot move forward”.

“If you need to start over from 2025, make the education in 2023. 2024 means homework. Thereafter, we will achieve the goal in 2040”, he claimed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

351 cadet officers at Diyatalawa Military Academy commissioned at passing out ceremony (English)

351 cadet officers at Diyatalawa Military Academy commissioned at passing out ceremony (English)

Driver of car involved in fatal crash at Kollupitiya granted bail (English)

Driver of car involved in fatal crash at Kollupitiya granted bail (English)

75 arrested during drug raids near schools (English)

75 arrested during drug raids near schools (English)

Statements recorded from 23 people over murder of top businessman Schaffter (English)

Statements recorded from 23 people over murder of top businessman Schaffter (English)

Students' union responds to decision to close Buddhist & Pali Uni. indefinitely

Students' union responds to decision to close Buddhist & Pali Uni. indefinitely

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.17

Sajith says SLPP, UNP worked together during previous presidential election

Sajith says SLPP, UNP worked together during previous presidential election