Piripun Deshayak organization unveils national plan to rebuild the country

“Piripun Deshayak” organization says that they have a formal plan in order to rebuild the country.

Unveiling its national program, the organization pointed out that they have a plan to end the corruption that plagues the country within one year.

The “Piripun Deshayak” organization commenced a discussion on the need for a strategic plan for the country from the year 2020, after recognizing that Sri Lanka is declining economically day by day. The organization consists of a group of voluntarily professionals.

A national program to popularize the model of a national strategic plan of the organization was held recently in the Industrial Development Authority’s auditorium with a collection of plans built by them.

Chairman of the organization, Ananda Devasinghe pointed out that Sri Lanka needs a strategic plan first, leadership second, and then a leader, adding that there is no need to look for leaders, they will emerge.

“Still there are people who can save this country. We will tell you how to get it done. We invited all political parties to join us and learn the strategies, and take a journey with us”, he said.

“The leader is the third point. If someone tries to come to power without building the country, there is no difference between him and a rower without an oar.”

Devasinghe also claimed that if a leader can’t rule the country, if he doesn’t know management methodology.

“The contribution of every ministry is needed. In that, the country will move forward.”

“We are not talking about thieves, but a system is being made so that thieves cannot move forward”.

“If you need to start over from 2025, make the education in 2023. 2024 means homework. Thereafter, we will achieve the goal in 2040”, he claimed.