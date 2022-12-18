A first-year student of the Sri Jayawardenepura University has drowned while bathing near the sluice in the Weerawila Lake.

Police said that a group consisting of nearly 30 students from the Art Faculty of Sri Jayawardenepura University has visited another student’s house in the Debarawewa area of Tissamaharama and that they had later gone to bathe in the lake while returning back.

The body of the deceased student has been recovered last night (Dec. 17).

The drowning victim has been identified to be a 21-year-old resident of the Dematawelhinna area of Badulla, according to police.