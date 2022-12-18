Two including woman arrested with heroin in Badowita

Two including woman arrested with heroin in Badowita

December 18, 2022   12:44 pm

The Police Colombo - South Division Dangerous Drug Control Unit has apprehended two persons including a woman along with 50 grams of heroin.

The arrests were made during a raid carried out in the Badowita area yesterday (Dec. 17), according to a tip-off received by the Army Intelligence Unit.

The estimated street value of the haul of heroin seized during the operations is around Rs. 2 million, according to police.

The Police Colombo - South Division Dangerous Drug Control Unit is conducting further investigations regarding the suspects.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

351 cadet officers at Diyatalawa Military Academy commissioned at passing out ceremony (English)

351 cadet officers at Diyatalawa Military Academy commissioned at passing out ceremony (English)

Driver of car involved in fatal crash at Kollupitiya granted bail (English)

Driver of car involved in fatal crash at Kollupitiya granted bail (English)

75 arrested during drug raids near schools (English)

75 arrested during drug raids near schools (English)

Statements recorded from 23 people over murder of top businessman Schaffter (English)

Statements recorded from 23 people over murder of top businessman Schaffter (English)

Students' union responds to decision to close Buddhist & Pali Uni. indefinitely

Students' union responds to decision to close Buddhist & Pali Uni. indefinitely

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.17

Sajith says SLPP, UNP worked together during previous presidential election

Sajith says SLPP, UNP worked together during previous presidential election