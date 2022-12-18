Two including woman arrested with heroin in Badowita

The Police Colombo - South Division Dangerous Drug Control Unit has apprehended two persons including a woman along with 50 grams of heroin.

The arrests were made during a raid carried out in the Badowita area yesterday (Dec. 17), according to a tip-off received by the Army Intelligence Unit.

The estimated street value of the haul of heroin seized during the operations is around Rs. 2 million, according to police.

The Police Colombo - South Division Dangerous Drug Control Unit is conducting further investigations regarding the suspects.