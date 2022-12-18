Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera appointed Commander of Sri Lanka Navy

Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera appointed Commander of Sri Lanka Navy

December 18, 2022   01:42 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has promoted Rear Admiral Priyantha Perera to the rank of Vice Admiral and appointed him as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) today (18).

Prior to this appointment he was the Chief of Staff of the SLN.

He was appointed as the Navy Commander following the retirement of former Navy Commander Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne.

He officially assumed duties this morning (18).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

351 cadet officers at Diyatalawa Military Academy commissioned at passing out ceremony (English)

351 cadet officers at Diyatalawa Military Academy commissioned at passing out ceremony (English)

Driver of car involved in fatal crash at Kollupitiya granted bail (English)

Driver of car involved in fatal crash at Kollupitiya granted bail (English)

75 arrested during drug raids near schools (English)

75 arrested during drug raids near schools (English)

Statements recorded from 23 people over murder of top businessman Schaffter (English)

Statements recorded from 23 people over murder of top businessman Schaffter (English)

Students' union responds to decision to close Buddhist & Pali Uni. indefinitely

Students' union responds to decision to close Buddhist & Pali Uni. indefinitely

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.17

Sajith says SLPP, UNP worked together during previous presidential election

Sajith says SLPP, UNP worked together during previous presidential election