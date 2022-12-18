Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera appointed Commander of Sri Lanka Navy

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has promoted Rear Admiral Priyantha Perera to the rank of Vice Admiral and appointed him as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) today (18).

Prior to this appointment he was the Chief of Staff of the SLN.

He was appointed as the Navy Commander following the retirement of former Navy Commander Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne.

He officially assumed duties this morning (18).