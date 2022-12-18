Five arrested as navy foils another illegal migration attempt

Five arrested as navy foils another illegal migration attempt

December 18, 2022   02:14 pm

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 05 persons including two women who were suspected to be waiting to illegally migrate to India by sea routes off Talaimannar.

The police said that the suspects were arrested in a raid which was carried out according to a tip-off received by the officers of the Naval Base in Talaimannar.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the Talaimannara Police, and they have been identified to be residents of Pesale, Vavuniya and Trincomalee and between the ages of 16 and 58.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before Mannar Magistrate’s Court today (Dec. 18).

