One person injured as car plunges into the sea

December 18, 2022   02:35 pm

A car travelling on the Matara-Tangalle main road has fallen into the sea after veering off the road in the Wellamadama area today (Dec. 18).

Police suspect that the accident has taken place due to the driver falling asleep on the wheel.

The 52-year-old driver of the car has been admitted to the hospital owing to injuries following the accident, police said. 

He has been identified to be a lecturer at the Ruhuna National College of Education.

