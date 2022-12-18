Weather advisory issued for heavy rain and strong winds

December 18, 2022   03:58 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain and strong winds for Eastern and Uva provinces and Polonnaruwa and Hambanthota districts. 

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal persists over the same region and it is likely to move westward towards southwest Bay of Bengal. Hence, showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa district, it said. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere over the island during the afternoon or night. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts. 

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places elsewhere over the island. Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern and Eastern provinces and Hambanthota district.

Strong winds and rough seas

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal persists over same region. It is likely to move slowly westward towards southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Wind speed will increase up to (50-60) kmph at times and showers or thundershowers can be expected in deep sea areas of South East Bay of Bengal and South West Bay of Bengal.

Therefore, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant while engaging in marine activities in the above sea areas.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

