Trawler with ice and heroin worth over Rs. 4,586 Mn brought to Colombo Harbour

A special operation conducted by the Navy in coordination with the State Intelligence Service and Police Narcotic Bureau in the seas about 229 nautical miles (424km) off Dondra had led to the interception of a local fishing trawler and apprehension of a large consignment of narcotic drugs with 08 suspects on December 14.

The haul of illegal drugs included over 128kg and 327g of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and 106kg and 474g of heroin (with their packages). In the same vein, SLNS Samudura also held another local fishing trawler with 06 suspects who had arrived to replenish fuel to the drug-carrying trawler.

The consignment of drugs and the suspects were brought to the Colombo Harbour by the Navy this morning (18). Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera also arrived at the Colombo Harbour to inspect the consignment.

The apprehension was made by SLNS Samudura, after a long surveillance operation on high seas off the southern coast.

The coordinated operation has led to the interception of a suspicious local multi-day fishing trawler which was in the seas about 229 nautical miles (424km) off Dondra. During subsequent search of the trawler, 124kg and 327g (including packages) of crystal methamphetamine in 94 packages and 106kg 474g (including packages) of heroin in 98 packages were held in 13 sacks, along with 08 suspects on December 14.

Meanwhile, the Navy also took hold of another local multi-day fishing trawler with 06 suspects at sea, that arrived on the scene to replenish fuel to the trawler which was held earlier.

The gross street value of the consignment of drugs seized by the Navy during this operation is believed to be over Rs. 4,586.755 million.

The suspects held in the operation have been identified as residents of Tangalle, Nakulugamuwa, Kosgoda and Balapitiya and they are from 29 to 59 years of age. They will be handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) for onward legal action.

Including the latest seizure, the Sri Lanka Navy has held drugs with a gross street value of over Rs. 28.05 billion during operations mounted in 2022.